Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has described ex-governor of Rivers State and present minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike as a man of conviction, character and courage.

Ikpeazu, in a message to Wike on his birthday, through his spokespesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, described him (Wike) as “a man of conviction, character, courage and strong believer in the concept of democratic governance”.

According to Ikpeazu, “one thing that clearly defines the persona of Nyesom Wike is that he is a fearless and uncompromising advocate of democracy and the fundamental freedoms that come with it.

“Wike has carved a niche for himself as a strong and fearless advocate of democratic ethos in Nigeria and an agent of positive change”.

The former Abia governor further described Wike as a dearest brother, personal friend and trusted associate.

Recall that Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde were the PDP governors, known as G5, who were at loggerheads with the leadership of their party before the 2023 general elections.

Out of the five Governors, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Wike and Ugwuanyi have served out their tenures, with Makinde of Oyo State winning a second term in office.

However, it was also a mixed political bag of fortune as Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu could not win their senatorial elections on February 25, but Wike was appointed as the Minister of FCT by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers
Next article
Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dakuku...

INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Suspected Cable Vandal Electrocuted In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dakuku...

INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com