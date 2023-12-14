Federal Government Removes ASUU From IPPIS

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has approved the removal of Universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

The development implies the citadels are now allowed to deal with the salary issues of their staff internally.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, disclosed this to correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tahir said FEC took the decision to remove the institutions from the system because of its concern for efficiency and management.

He indicated that apart from the opposition to the payment system by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the IPPIS issue had proved time consuming for universities Vice Chancellors, “dragging the efficiency of the management of the institutions”.

The Minister explained that as the tertiary institutions are governed by laws, they should be allowed to exercise their autonomy.

Recall that the IPPIS was a frontal factor for the long face-off between the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and ASUU.(www.naija247news.com).