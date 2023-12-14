Menu
“Blockchain.com Plans Entry into Nigeria and Turkey, Set to Increase Workforce by 25%”

By: Idowu Peters

Blockchain.com is gearing up for significant expansion into Nigeria and Turkey, aiming to boost its workforce by at least 25% in the first quarter of the upcoming year.

Curtis Ting, former head of global operations at Kraken, has been brought on board to spearhead the establishment of a new crypto exchange hub in Paris and oversee the creation of local entities across Europe to comply with evolving regulations.

Unlike its previous operation centered in a London-based entity, Blockchain.com now plans to secure various local licenses to facilitate widespread service adoption. The CEO, Peter Smith, emphasized this strategy in a recent interview, highlighting the company’s shift from a single London-focused entity.

While Blockchain.com’s LinkedIn page indicates a staff range of 201-500 employees, some sources suggest that the actual workforce is currently around 300 individuals. The CEO acknowledged the company’s position as being in the “early spring” phase, signaling an opportune time for strategic investments in the future.

This expansion plan into Nigeria and Turkey aligns with broader industry trends, as several crypto projects are exploring growth strategies to regain stability after the tumultuous events of 2022, which witnessed sharp declines in cryptocurrency prices.

CoinMENA, a Bahrain-based cryptocurrency exchange, recently expanded its operations into the Emirates, consolidating its presence in the growing digital asset sector of the Middle East.

Ripple Labs Inc., a crypto payment company, has also embarked on global expansion, particularly after facing a lawsuit from the U.S. SEC.

In September, Ripple revealed plans to hire extensively, with 80% of new hires located outside the United States.

This trend suggests a potential wave of crypto-related projects expanding beyond the confines of America due to ongoing regulatory scrutiny on digital assets and their issuers.

