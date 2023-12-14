Menu
ASUU offers scholarship to indigent BUK students

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has awarded scholarships to two bright indigent students of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) under its annual ASUU Scholarship Scheme.

This is contained in a statement issued by the acting Chairperson of ASUU-BUK, Dr Sagir Saleh in Kano.

According to the statement, the award was presented to the beneficiaries by Saleh on behalf of the ASUU President, Emmanuel Victor Osodoke, on Thursday in Kano.

Osodoke said that the aim of the scheme was to support the education of brilliant students who came from a very humble background across all the branches of the union.

Each of the awardees, who were selected following a meticulous screening, received N200,000.

According to him, the gesture will go a long way in assuaging the financial burden on the students.

The beneficiaries thanked the union for its kind gesture and promised to make judicious use of the money for the purpose intended. NAN

