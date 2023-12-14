Menu
Access Bank Unveils Campaign to Attract, Reward Loyal Customers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Access Bank has unveiled a special festive season campaign to attract and reward their customers with exciting perks and benefits.

The Group Head, Consumer Banking, Mrs Njideka Esomeju, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said the campaign would reward customers with cash prizes up to N1million, shopping vouchers, huge discounts and exciting freebies till the end of December, 2023.

The statement quoted Esomeju as saying, “the season of giving is here, and it provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for their loyalty and support to the bank.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of the season.

“In this month of December, our customers will enjoy zero charges when they make electricity and DSTV bill payments on the AccessMore mobile app.

“We will also be rewarding 100 customers with N10,000 shopping vouchers when they perform a minimum of five transactions above N1,000 on the AccessMore App.

“Our card users are not left out of these goodies. They get to enjoy eight per cent discounts on hotel staycations on bookings.com.’’

“For the DiamondXtra customers who save a minimum of N5,000 or more, she said they would stand a chance to win a loyalty reward of N1million while the first 1,000 winners would also enjoy free digital marketing training.

“That’s not all. Our Xclusiveplus customers are not left out as the bank will reward new customers with free 20GB data bundles valid until Dec. 15, up to five per cent discounts off purchases on Konga and treats at all our in-branch and airport lounges locations nationwide.

“Our ‘W’ Initiative will also reward women with discounts on driving lessons from FRSC accredited driving schools.

“All these are our way of showing appreciation to our customers for the year 2023,’’ she added.(www.naija247news.com).

