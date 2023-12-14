2 docked over alleged theft of gas cylinders

Lagos, Dec. 14, 2023.

The Police in Lagos have charged two men, Ifeanyi Chukwu and Amadi Orji, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged stealing of Gas Cylinders.

Chukwu, 42 and Orji, 50, are standing trial before the Magistrate, Mr L K J Layeni, on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in December 2022, at the Fancy and Furniture section of the Alaba International Markets in Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants both conspired to steal Gas Cylinders owned by Victor Nzekwe.

The cylinders are said to be valued at N20 million.

He said that the defendants were eventually apprehended by the police and charged to court.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each ,with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7, 2024 for mention.