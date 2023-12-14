Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

2 docked over alleged theft of gas cylinders

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Dec. 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police in Lagos have charged two men, Ifeanyi Chukwu and Amadi Orji, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged stealing of Gas Cylinders.

Chukwu, 42 and Orji, 50, are standing trial before the Magistrate, Mr L K J Layeni, on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in December 2022, at the Fancy and Furniture section of the Alaba International Markets in Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants both conspired to steal Gas Cylinders owned by Victor Nzekwe.

The cylinders are said to be valued at N20 million.

He said that the defendants were eventually apprehended by the police and charged to court.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each ,with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7, 2024 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Federal Government Removes ASUU From IPPIS
Next article
Fake soldier jailed 6 months
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sit In Your Office & Work For Nigerians -Oshiomhole Slams Minister, Doris Over N1bn Trip Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. Senator Adams Oshiomole, who is a member of...

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2023. Two sales clerks were on Thursday...

Man, 52, remanded for pleading guilty to stealing car

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Badagry (Lagos) Dec.14, 2023. A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in...

Fake soldier jailed 6 months

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 14, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sit In Your Office & Work For Nigerians -Oshiomhole Slams Minister, Doris Over N1bn Trip Budget

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. Senator Adams Oshiomole, who is a member of...

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

Law and Order 0
Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2023. Two sales clerks were on Thursday...

Man, 52, remanded for pleading guilty to stealing car

Cases & Trials 0
Badagry (Lagos) Dec.14, 2023. A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com