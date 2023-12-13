Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Uzodimma presents N592. 2b budget for 2024

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has introduced a 2024 budget proposal amounting to N592,234,594,176, emphasizing the need for swift legislative approval. Presented at the Imo State House of Assembly, the budget, labeled “Budget of Renewed Economic Growth,” aims to build on economic gains from the governor’s first term and align with a 10-year development plan.

Governor Uzodimma highlighted achievements during his tenure, addressing challenges across sectors through the 3R mantra (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery). The 2024 budget prioritizes capital expenditure at N491.2 billion (82.9% of the total), showcasing a 32% increase from the previous year, signaling a commitment to stimulate economic growth.

Recurrent expenditure is set at N100.99 billion, with overhead costs reduced to under 10% of the total budget. The governor stressed the administration’s dedication to prudent financial management, emphasizing due process, scrutiny, and audit for all capital projects.

Governor Uzodimma outlined a strict approach against corruption, requiring commitments from officials to spend allocated funds as appropriated. The 2024 budget aligns with a 10-year Development Plan, focusing on economic development, human capital development, agriculture, and massive youth empowerment.

The governor underscored achievements in 2023, covering critical areas like infrastructure, security, revenue generation, and cost-saving measures. The 2024 budget aims to surpass previous gains and meet public expectations.

In terms of revenue, the 2024 budget projects N241,002,701,430, reflecting a 60.2% increase from 2023. Recurrent expenditure sees a minor increase, while capital expenditure rises by 31.5%, with specific attention to economic and social sectors.

Governor Uzodimma concluded by expressing gratitude for the people’s support, urging prompt legislative approval for the budget’s operationalization by January 1, 2024. He reiterated the commitment to realizing the vision of a new Imo State marked by economic freedom, security, and shared prosperity. Key members, including APC officials, witnessed the presentation at the Imo State House of Assembly.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

