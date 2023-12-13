University of Ibadan Law student arrested for raping 100-level undergraduate on campus

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 200-level student of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan (UI) has been arrested by the institution’s security officials for allegedly r@ping a 100-level undergraduate on campus.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the student was reported to the authorities of the institution for committing the crime against the fresher.

It was gathered that the victim had gone for night reading alongside some other girls in preparation for their examination.

The victim was said to have moved away from the lecture theatre where she was reading due to power failure and went to take a nap at the Students’ Union building where the suspect allegedly raped her.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim said she woke up at a touch and attempted to scream but the suspect held her neck down and rendered her voiceless.

She said luck shone on her when a student walked in and the suspect fled.

The victim, however, sustained injuries on her neck, lips (due to a bite), and her private part.

UI spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said investigations had commenced.

“Yes. He (the suspect) was with the security unit until late yesterday (Tuesday). I’m not sure he has even been released,” Akinpelu told NAN.

Akinpelu stated that the act was reported to the Dean of Students Affairs, adding that he had since swung into action.

“The veracity of the allegation will be known upon completion of investigation,” she added.(www.naija247news.com).