Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

University of Ibadan Law student arrested for raping 100-level undergraduate on campus

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 200-level student of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan (UI) has been arrested by the institution’s security officials for allegedly r@ping a 100-level undergraduate on campus.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the student was reported to the authorities of the institution for committing the crime against the fresher.

It was gathered that the victim had gone for night reading alongside some other girls in preparation for their examination.

The victim was said to have moved away from the lecture theatre where she was reading due to power failure and went to take a nap at the Students’ Union building where the suspect allegedly raped her.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim said she woke up at a touch and attempted to scream but the suspect held her neck down and rendered her voiceless.

She said luck shone on her when a student walked in and the suspect fled.

The victim, however, sustained injuries on her neck, lips (due to a bite), and her private part.

UI spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said investigations had commenced.

“Yes. He (the suspect) was with the security unit until late yesterday (Tuesday). I’m not sure he has even been released,” Akinpelu told NAN.

Akinpelu stated that the act was reported to the Dean of Students Affairs, adding that he had since swung into action.

“The veracity of the allegation will be known upon completion of investigation,” she added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal
Next article
Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest in the...

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

News Wire News Wire -
NEW YORK, Dec 13 - Global news publisher...

Gunmen kidnap 23 residents in Abuja community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen abducted twenty-three residents in Dei-Dei...

Gov Fubara Sends Birthday Wish Despite Fight

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 13,2023. Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sent...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest in the...

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

Big Tech 0
NEW YORK, Dec 13 - Global news publisher...

Gunmen kidnap 23 residents in Abuja community

Security News 0
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen abducted twenty-three residents in Dei-Dei...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com