Education

Unilorin emerges 9th in global ranking for Int’l students

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has been ranked as the disclosed that the ninth Best Value University for International Students among the 149 universities in Nigeria by a global .students platform.

According to a Unilorin Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the ranking was published by Study Abroad Aide, a leading platform for international students mobility.

The publication observed that the institution had, again, achieved impressive international recognition for its exceptional value proposition for international students.

“The institution was also rated among the top 21 per cent Best Value Universities globally, encompassing 8,060 institutions across 69 countries.

Quoting the Study Abroad Aide, the bulletin said: ”Last November 11, 2023, we published our annual Best Value Rankings for International Students.

“The Best Value University rankings are our second-ranking category after the Best University rankings. It focuses on the combined factors of affordability and academic reputation.

“The rankings assess 8,060 private and public higher educational institutions in 69 countries.”

Reacting to the development, the Desk Officer (Ranking), Unilorin, Dr Ismail Odetokun, noted that the accolades underscored the university’s global standing and its commitment to providing accessible education of the highest standard.

He stated that with the latest ranking, the Unilorin continued to uphold its reputation as a centre of academic excellence, which combines quality education with affordability.

He added that the rankings and content from Study Abroad Aide have been widely shared by numerous institutions in Europe and Asia.

Odetokun pointed out that this solidified the institution’s impact in the global academic community.(www.naija247news.com).





