Tragedy as Lady commits suicide after boyfriend’s death in Adamawa

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A young lady in Adamawa State, identified as Florence Vandi, has allegedly killed herself over the demise of her boyfriend.

The late Florence, aged 22 years, took a deadly chemical called ‘otapiapia’ not long after the boyfriend named Nuhu Boniface died while receiving treatment at a clinic.

The Adamawa State Police Command, which disclosed Florence Vandi’s death, said she “committed suicide while mourning the death of her boyfriend.”

The statement, obtained on Wednesday morning, did not specify the manner of Boniface’s death that prompted Florence to take her own life.

Late Florence, said to be an indigene of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was residing at Viniklang in Girei Local Government Area where she was working in a primary health care centre.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said Florence carried out the suicide mission on Tuesday, December 12.

According to Nguroje, the police received a report that the lady committed suicide by drinking a liquid substance suspected to be otapiapia.

Nguroje stated:

“The deceased took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend known as Nuhu Boniface who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a health worker attached to Girei Primary health care centre.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola who expressed sadness over the incident, advised members of the public to avoid taking matters into their hands.” (www.naija247news.com).