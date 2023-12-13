Tinubu sacks MDs of FAAN, NAMA, other aviation agencies CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has authorized the suspension, dismissal, and substitution of Chief Executive Officers within the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Changes include the replacement of Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed with Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Similarly, Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo has been replaced by Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Engr. Akinola Olateru of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been succeeded by Mr. Alex Badeh Jr.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has been replaced by Prof. Charles Anosike, and Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has been temporarily replaced by Mr. Joseph Shaka Imalighwe.