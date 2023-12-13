Menu
Supreme Court dismisses Nwokocha’s motion against Senator Akobundu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 13,2023.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a motion for review of judgement filed by Darlington Nwokocha against the judgement of the Appeal Court which removed him as the Senator representing Abia Central district.

Nwokocha had prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the appellate court and return him to his former seat as Abia Central Senator.

He noted that he overwhelmingly won the February 25 Senatorial election in Abia Central and also said that the reasons applied by the panel of the Appeal Court in sacking him in November were not justified.

But the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the motion and awarded a two million naira fine against Nwokocha, to be paid to Senator Austin Akobundu.

This dismissal of the case came one week after his motion for review of judgement was also rejected by the Abuja division of the Appeal Court, which went ahead to slam a five million naira fine on him and his Counsel, to be paid to Senator Austin Akobundu and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chairman/acting Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Abia, Abraham Amah said the judgement was another victory for the PDP, Senator Austin Akobundu, the good people of Abia Central and the Nigerian democracy.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

