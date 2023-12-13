Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Grows Further, All Share Index Closes higher by 0.33%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday grew further as the All-Share Index closed 0.33% higher to settle at 71,907.26 compared to 71,669.91 recorded on Monday.

The market capitalisation rose by N130 billion or 0.33% to close at N39.349 trillion from N39.219 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume and value of traded stocks settled at 319.6 million units and N5.88 billion in 6,498 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed negative as 24 stocks gained against 25 stocks that declined in their share prices at the end of the day’s trading

Percentage Gainers

INFINITY, SCOA and DAAR COMMINIATION led the gainers chart with 9.79%, 9.465 and 8.82% growth respectively.

Royal Exchange, NEIMETH, and University Press also made it to the green table, gaining 8.47%, 7.89% and 7.42% respectively.

Percentage Loser

Guinea Insurance tops the price decliners’ list, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.27 from N0.30.

Still on the red table are; Conoil, Juli and OMATEK, shedding 9.83%, 9.72% and 6.75% respectively, ahead of other price decliners.

Volume Drivers

Julius Berger traded about 43 million units of its shares in 42 deals, valued at about N1.46 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 23 million units of its shares in 458 deals, valued at about N812 million.

FCMB traded about 23 million units of its shares in 176 deals, valued at about N155 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MTN Nigeria leases 2,500 tower sites to ATC
Next article
British Govt invests $15m to boost Nigeria’s agric sector
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Final Year Student Dies In campus Accident, Three Others Injured

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Obafemi Awolowo University,...

Court Stops 27 lawmakers loyal to wike from sitting in state house assembly

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 13,2023. The 27 lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike in...

Fire Outbreak Destroy Properties Worth N19m in Ilorin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fire disaster on Tuesday evening, destroyed...

Tragedy as Lady commits suicide after boyfriend’s death in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A young lady in Adamawa State,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Final Year Student Dies In campus Accident, Three Others Injured

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Obafemi Awolowo University,...

Court Stops 27 lawmakers loyal to wike from sitting in state house assembly

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 13,2023. The 27 lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike in...

Fire Outbreak Destroy Properties Worth N19m in Ilorin

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fire disaster on Tuesday evening, destroyed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com