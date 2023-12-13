Stock Market Grows Further, All Share Index Closes higher by 0.33%

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday grew further as the All-Share Index closed 0.33% higher to settle at 71,907.26 compared to 71,669.91 recorded on Monday.

The market capitalisation rose by N130 billion or 0.33% to close at N39.349 trillion from N39.219 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume and value of traded stocks settled at 319.6 million units and N5.88 billion in 6,498 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed negative as 24 stocks gained against 25 stocks that declined in their share prices at the end of the day’s trading

Percentage Gainers

INFINITY, SCOA and DAAR COMMINIATION led the gainers chart with 9.79%, 9.465 and 8.82% growth respectively.

Royal Exchange, NEIMETH, and University Press also made it to the green table, gaining 8.47%, 7.89% and 7.42% respectively.

Percentage Loser

Guinea Insurance tops the price decliners’ list, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.27 from N0.30.

Still on the red table are; Conoil, Juli and OMATEK, shedding 9.83%, 9.72% and 6.75% respectively, ahead of other price decliners.

Volume Drivers

Julius Berger traded about 43 million units of its shares in 42 deals, valued at about N1.46 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 23 million units of its shares in 458 deals, valued at about N812 million.

FCMB traded about 23 million units of its shares in 176 deals, valued at about N155 million.(www.naija247news.com).