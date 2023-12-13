Rivers State Govt Demolishes State Assembly Complex ‘For Renovation’

The Rivers State Government is currently demolishing the state House of Assembly complex to begin renovation work on the complex.

In a video footage, bulldozers are seen pulling down the building from the roof, down to the ground.

The Government said the decision to demolish and rebuild the Assembly Complex is due to the structural defects which arose mainly as a result of the recent explosion and fire incident which rendered the main building unfit for human use.

Recall that earlier in October, the assembly quarter of the complex was set ablaze by unidentified persons, amidst rumors of impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara.

Also on Monday, 27 lawmakers in the state, who are loyal to Ex-Governor Wike, defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the All progressive Congress.

These lawmakers who are reported to be loyal to the former Governor, Nyesom Wike, gave the division within the PDP as the reason for their defection

The PDP on Tuesday, also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh election for the 27 State Constituencies in Rivers State which become vacant after the defection of the 27 former State lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly to the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, said after the visit of the Governor to inspect the level of damage done to the building on the day of the fire incident, it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the integrity of the building.

“It would be recalled that on the night of the attack on the complex explosive dynamites were used to attack the complex which shook it to foundation, with visible cracks on the walls afterwards, and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.

“In the interim, the Rivers State Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct their affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex,” he said.