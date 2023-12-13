Menu
Politics & Govt News

Peter Obi Celebrates Activist, Aisha Yesufu On Her 50th Birthday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 13,2023.

Mr Peter Obi, the  2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party is celebrating activist, Aisha Yesufu, as she turns 50.

Obi in a personally signed statement released via his account on the X platform, described Yesufu as an exemplary individual who is committed to the realization of a better Nigeria.

The former Anambra State Governor stated that Yesufu has consistently made sacrifices and worked hard towards realizing a better Nigeria.

He prayed for God’s blessings upon her and her family always.

Obi wrote: “On behalf of my family, and the Obidient family, I wish to most sincerely congratulate my very dear sister @AishaYesufu today on her birthday anniversary.

“May God Almighty who had been with her all these years and sees her goodness grant her many more healthy, fruitful and happy years. She remains an exemplary Nigerian who is truly committed to a better Nigeria, and consistently sacrificed and worked hard for that purpose.

“God Almighty bless you, and your family always.”(www.naija247news.com)

