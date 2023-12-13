Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo Speaker Receives Akeredolu’s Letter, Says Aiyedatiwa Now Acting Governor

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, on Wednesday, said he has received the letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on transmitting power to the Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to become acting governor.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He, however, said it takes a constitutional process in which he will instruct the Clerk of the House to convey his approval to the Secretary to the State Government.

Oladiji added that he had informed the members of the House on the meeting with President Bola Tinubu and that they have approved the letter of the governor.

According to the Speaker, there won’t be any sitting on the matter as he will release a press statement after concluding the process of transmitting power to the deputy governor.

In his statement, the Speaker said Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

See full statement by the Speaker on the transmission of power from Akeredolu to Aiyedatiwa.

ODHA RECEIVES LETTER OF MEDICAL LEAVE FROM GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU
Following Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow _up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker,Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter,his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.
The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS
Next article
Multinational exit: Nigeria Govt Engages Foreign Investors Amid Macroeconomic Challenges
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Multinational exit: Nigeria Govt Engages Foreign Investors Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment,...

FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been...

EFCC Declares Former Minister Of Power Agunloye Wanted

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has declared a...

Jumia to cease food delivery business

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
By Nqobile Dludla JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 - African e-commerce...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Multinational exit: Nigeria Govt Engages Foreign Investors Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Analysis 0
Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment,...

FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS

Colleges 0
Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been...

EFCC Declares Former Minister Of Power Agunloye Wanted

Top Stories 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has declared a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com