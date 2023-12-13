Ondo Speaker Receives Akeredolu’s Letter, Says Aiyedatiwa Now Acting Governor

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, on Wednesday, said he has received the letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on transmitting power to the Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to become acting governor.

He, however, said it takes a constitutional process in which he will instruct the Clerk of the House to convey his approval to the Secretary to the State Government.

Oladiji added that he had informed the members of the House on the meeting with President Bola Tinubu and that they have approved the letter of the governor.

According to the Speaker, there won’t be any sitting on the matter as he will release a press statement after concluding the process of transmitting power to the deputy governor.

In his statement, the Speaker said Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

See full statement by the Speaker on the transmission of power from Akeredolu to Aiyedatiwa.

ODHA RECEIVES LETTER OF MEDICAL LEAVE FROM GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU

Following Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow _up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker,Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter,his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.