Politics & Govt News

Ondo Gov. Akeredolu Hands Over To Deputy, Aiyedatiwa, Begins Medical Leave

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 13,2023.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, would be embarking on another medical vacation in the European country of Germany.

This came barely four months after the governor returned to the country and stayed in his private residence in Ibadan Oyo State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday, the governor would return to the European country as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Olatunde said the governor would be going back on Wednesday, adding that he(Akeredolu) had written a letter to the state House of Assembly in that regard and the deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would assume office as the acting governor.Quote

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

