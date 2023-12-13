Menu
Food Inflation

Nigerians should expect rise in cost of food stuffs in 2024, Analyst warns

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In the early months of 2024, inflation is anticipated to surge further, propelled by market reforms and persistent currency fluctuations in the black market, as forecasted by Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited. Notably, Nigeria has witnessed a 5.51 percentage point acceleration in its inflation rate, climbing from 21.82 in January 2023 to 27.33 percent in October of the same year.

During an insightful outlook session organized by Parthian Partners, a premier inter-dealer broker in Africa, Rewane elaborated on the dynamics influencing inflation. Key factors include the exchange rate pass-through, elevated energy prices, and the expansion of money supply.

In the realm of foreign exchange (FX), Rewane highlighted the convergence of the naira following FX market reforms initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Notably, the gap between the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and the parallel market contracted to as low as N4.75 during this period.

However, the sustainability of these reforms faced challenges as forex controls were reintroduced due to a dwindling forex supply. Since the FX reforms in June, the naira has depreciated by 35 percent in the parallel market, contributing to a widened NAFEM-Parallel gap reaching N297.6.

The Nigerian forex market exhibits weak exchange rate fundamentals, marked by an import-heavy balance, unfavorable terms of trade, reliance on Diaspora remittances for FX liquidity, low transparency, deficient price discovery mechanisms, and imposed capital controls. According to Rewane, the weakening exchange rate is synonymous with a decline in FX supply.

Data from Rewane’s presentation indicates a significant 35.75 percent decrease in FX supply, plummeting from $22.1 billion in 2020 to $14.2 billion in 2023. Additionally, Rewane contends that the naira is undervalued by 0.81 percent at the NAFEM rate of N806.73/$ and by a substantial 31.43 percent at the parallel market rate of N1,167/$.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
