NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates at Official Market, Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira weakened against the greenback yesterday by 0.09 per cent or 74 Kobo to close at N865.03/$1 compared with Monday’s N864.29/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the value of forex transactions recorded yesterday stood at $99.09 million, 25.2 per cent or $33.37 million lower than the $132.46 million.

Also, in the parallel market window, the domestic currency depreciated against the American currency by N40 during the trading session to sell at N1,250/$1, in contrast to the previous trading session’s N1,210/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

