NAFDAC Arrests Ten Suspects For Producing Adulterated Drinks In Abia

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ten suspects have been arrested by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control over adulterated beverages.

The agency also shut down the Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State on Tuesday, December 12, after carrying out a raid which began on December 11.

Director, South-East Zone of NAFDAC, Martins Iluyomade said the suspects in Cemetery Market occupy over 240 shops meant for traders which they turned into production centres for large-scale adulteration of beverages and drugs

Iluyomade said;

“What’s happening here at Cemetery Market, Aba is worse than Boko Haram. We saw how many shops were converted into manufacturing centres for all manner of wines, expensive drinks, and revalidation of the expiry date of products.

“We have the cooperation of the state government and so far we have discovered 240 shops used for this illegal manufacturing of fake consumables and about 10 persons have been arrested and the arrests are still ongoing.

“Four trailers cannot carry the fake products we moved out from here. It shows the extent we have gone so bad as a country and the extent of dangers these people are creating.

“No wonder we have all manners of health issues and the funny thing is that we use our money to buy this evil. Our Director-General is not leaving any stone unturned in getting rid of fake products in our market.

“I will suggest that this market be shut down for now until we sanitise this market for a while. We have written to appropriate authorities to that effect and we think it is the right thing to do because when people are around, everywhere is rowdy.” (www.naija247news.com).