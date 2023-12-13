MTN Nigeria leases 2,500 tower sites to ATC

MTN said it has sealed plans to lease 2,500 of its towers to ATC.

MTN spoke in reaction to reports, which claimed that IHS Towers had offered it, improved terms for the lease of 2,500 sites that match the terms of ATC, which recently won the contract following a highly competitive bidding process.

The telecommunications firm, in a statement, yesterday, said the reports are not true and MTN has not received any revised offer from IHS.

MTN said in September that the lease for the 2,500 sites (which was due to expire in 2024 and 2025) had been awarded to ATC after a very fair and transparent procurement process.

MTN Nigeria’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said: “The agreement with ATC over the 2,500 sites is final, having gone through a rigorous process involving our highest governance approvals.

“Our preference is always for bilateral renewal, subject to competitive pricing and terms. In this instance the ATC proposal was superior.”

The telecommunications firm said it will continue to engage constructively with IHS on further opportunities that arise, including the renewal of the next vintages of towers that come up for renewals in 2025.

“Other opportunities for value optimization will arise and we will undertake a similar exacting process. We are hopeful that participating parties including IHS will present a compelling proposition,” Okigbo said.

He dismissed allegations that contracting the sites to ATC would lead to network disruptions and have a negative environmental impact: “Such allegations are factually incorrect and misleading. Tower transfers between two infrastructure companies do not necessarily lead to network disruption.”

MTN said it is confident that ATC’s plans will ensure a smooth transition between towers.

“Through our partnership with ATC, we are setting the stage for a new era of connectivity in Nigeria, one that not only meets the growing demands of our customers but also aligns with our focus on expense efficiencies, commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” Okigbo said.

MTN said it expects ATC to adhere strictly to NCC guidelines and NESREA regulations on deploying telecoms sites.

“We are deeply committed to achieving net-zero emissions and part of the differentiated value ATC provides is a commitment to operating green sites ensuring significant reduction in carbon emissions. Contrary to the allegations of harmful environmental impact, the partnership with ATC will reduce greenhouse gases,” he stated.