Meet Lagos State New Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade

Dec 13,2023.

According to NAIJA247NEWS Idowu Owohunwa, who was recently elevated to the position of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, will be replaced as Commissioner of Police by Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha.

NAIJA247NEWS was able to acquire a police wireless message on Tuesday that included Fayoade’s posting.

The Nigeria Police Force Secretary, acting on behalf of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, signed the police wireless communication dated December 11, 2023, which bore the marking TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/T.5/103.

The notice emphasizes that the posting is effective immediately.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for the Lagos State Police, verified Fayoade’s deployment to the Lagos command.

Hundeyin said the new CP “is likely to resume any moment from Wednesday.”(www.naija247news.com)