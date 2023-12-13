Menu
Politics & Govt News

Meet Lagos State New Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 13,2023.

According to NAIJA247NEWS Idowu Owohunwa, who was recently elevated to the position of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, will be replaced as Commissioner of Police by Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha.

NAIJA247NEWS was able to acquire a police wireless message on Tuesday that included Fayoade’s posting.

The Nigeria Police Force Secretary, acting on behalf of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, signed the police wireless communication dated December 11, 2023, which bore the marking TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/T.5/103.

The notice emphasizes that the posting is effective immediately.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for the Lagos State Police, verified Fayoade’s deployment to the Lagos command.

Hundeyin said the new CP “is likely to resume any moment from Wednesday.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

