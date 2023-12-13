Man Commits Suicide After Allegedly Losing N2.5Million to Betting

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abia Man identified as Onoh Chukwuma Richard, Committed Suicide After Allegedly Losing N2.5Million to Betnaija

The Young Vibrant Abian from Arochukwu in Abia State on Tuesday ended his Life by taking sniper after allegedly losing N2.5 Millions to Betnaija.

Onoh had in a post on his Facebook wall said today was his last day on earth as he was going to meet his maker.

Unknown to all, he already took Sniper before making the post.

Doctors at the Madonna Hospital Umuahia struggled to resuscitate him but unfortunately he didn’t make it.

It was gathered he allegedly lost N2.5 million to Betnaija and couldn’t bear the shame of the disturbances from those he borrowed money from.(www.naija247news.com).