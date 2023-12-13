Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Man Commits Suicide After Allegedly Losing N2.5Million to Betting

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abia Man identified as Onoh Chukwuma Richard, Committed Suicide After Allegedly Losing N2.5Million to Betnaija

The Young Vibrant Abian from Arochukwu in Abia State on Tuesday ended his Life by taking sniper after allegedly losing N2.5 Millions to Betnaija.

Onoh had in a post on his Facebook wall said today was his last day on earth as he was going to meet his maker.

Unknown to all, he already took Sniper before making the post.

Doctors at the Madonna Hospital Umuahia struggled to resuscitate him but unfortunately he didn’t make it.

It was gathered he allegedly lost N2.5 million to Betnaija and couldn’t bear the shame of the disturbances from those he borrowed money from.(www.naija247news.com).

Supreme Court dismisses Nwokocha’s motion against Senator Akobundu
Meet Lagos State New Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

