INEC Swears In New RECs, Warns Against Childish Politicians

Dec 13,2023.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has advised newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to ignore “childish” politicians who criticize and demonize the electoral body after losing elections.

Yakubu stated that some politicians who are losers blame INEC and attempt to deligitimise the electoral processes when they failed to win.

The electoral boss made this known on Tuesday during a meeting with RECs at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.He said:Quote

“I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms.”

“These are the political parties, civil society organisations, the media, traditional institutions, religious bodies and the security agencies. You must always be very firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all.

“Let me make it clear to you from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs and your good conscience.

“There is no learning curve for you. Consequently, there can be no excuses for failing to hit the ground running and for making a huge difference to the quality and transparency of elections,”

The newly deployed RECs are:

Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa – Kebbi

Abubakar Ma’aji Ahmed – Borno

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha – Edo

Ehimeakhe Shaka Isah – Akwa Ibom

Mal. Aminu Idris – Kaduna

Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar – Kwara

Mrs Oluwatoyin O. Babalola – Ondo

Olubunmi O. Omoseyindemi – Ekiti(www.naija247news.com)