Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Gunmen kidnap 23 residents in Abuja community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen abducted twenty-three residents in Dei-Dei community under Bwari area council in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Daily Trust, the victims were taken from their apartments within a single compound between 8 and 9 pm of the day on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Mai Unguwar Dei-Dei Ibrahim Galadima while confirming the incident to the publication on Monday night, said seven of the victims were rescued by the security vigilante from the area who trailed the kidnappers into the bush about an hour later.

“It’s like the kidnappers who had left the area with their victims in three batches, have noticed our presence on their way into the bush and let the victims to go” said Galadima.

He said the affected compound is a new facility that was let out for rent less than six months ago.

Meanwhile, one Bilqeesu Al-Aameen, shared photos of her cousins who were among the kidnapped victims.

“Good day everyone. It’s been more than 48hrs since my nieces were kidnapped along side their cousin sister from our residence at Dei Dei (Along Kubwa road Abuja) Please If you’ve by any chance seen them in the last 48hrs or if you get to see them Anywhere don’t hesitate to call either of this number’s pls (07016524979/08077230731) Thank you so much!,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gov Fubara Sends Birthday Wish Despite Fight
Next article
Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest in the...

University of Ibadan Law student arrested for raping 100-level undergraduate on campus

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 200-level student of the Faculty...

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

News Wire News Wire -
NEW YORK, Dec 13 - Global news publisher...

Gov Fubara Sends Birthday Wish Despite Fight

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 13,2023. Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sent...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest in the...

University of Ibadan Law student arrested for raping 100-level undergraduate on campus

CrimeWatch 0
December 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 200-level student of the Faculty...

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

Big Tech 0
NEW YORK, Dec 13 - Global news publisher...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com