Gunmen kidnap 23 residents in Abuja community

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen abducted twenty-three residents in Dei-Dei community under Bwari area council in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Daily Trust, the victims were taken from their apartments within a single compound between 8 and 9 pm of the day on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Mai Unguwar Dei-Dei Ibrahim Galadima while confirming the incident to the publication on Monday night, said seven of the victims were rescued by the security vigilante from the area who trailed the kidnappers into the bush about an hour later.

“It’s like the kidnappers who had left the area with their victims in three batches, have noticed our presence on their way into the bush and let the victims to go” said Galadima.

He said the affected compound is a new facility that was let out for rent less than six months ago.

Meanwhile, one Bilqeesu Al-Aameen, shared photos of her cousins who were among the kidnapped victims.

“Good day everyone. It’s been more than 48hrs since my nieces were kidnapped along side their cousin sister from our residence at Dei Dei (Along Kubwa road Abuja) Please If you’ve by any chance seen them in the last 48hrs or if you get to see them Anywhere don’t hesitate to call either of this number’s pls (07016524979/08077230731) Thank you so much!,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).