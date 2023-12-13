Gunmen in military uniform kills one, kidnap seven travellers

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen dressed in military uniform allegedly killed one person and kidnapped seven travellers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday, December 11, 2023, along the Fidiwo axis of the highway.

A source who does not want his name in print told Punch Online that the vehicle conveying the victims was accosted by the armed men who fired sporadically, abducted seven passengers, and escaped with the kidnapped victims into the bush along the expressway.

It was gathered that a female passenger in another vehicle who witnessed the attack and attempted to flee was shot by the armed men, leaving her in a critical condition while another unidentified woman was shot dead.

“I got the report of a kidnapping incident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday. I learnt that the kidnappers were dressed in military uniform and they accosted a vehicle, kidnapped some of the occupants, and shot one person dead. I cannot ascertain the number of persons kidnapped yet,” the source said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the attack to the publication on Tuesday night, stressed that the police had begun a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

“One Opeyemi Folarin of the RCCG Missed House Block 10 reported a kidnapping incident on Monday. She said she and her family were travelling from Akure to Lagos in their family vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate NIGER SUL338 ZY when they were intercepted by a group of armed individuals who were firing sporadically after passing the Fidiwo Bridge,” the PPRO stated.

“Seven people, including the parents of Folarin, were abducted and taken into the bush while Folarin and their four siblings were left behind. The children were brought to the police station along with the vehicle.

“Also, one Oyekunle Sola, a 35-year-old female who was travelling in another vehicle, was shot by the kidnappers while attempting to escape. She is currently receiving treatment at Victory Hospital Ogere.

“Information from Oyekunle Sola suggests that there were approximately 15 kidnappers wearing army uniforms. She was shot while fleeing and the corpse of an unidentified female who was shot during the incident was found and deposited at a mortuary in Ipara.”

Odutola added that as soon as the report of the abduction was received, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, deployed senior officers to comb the bush and the exercise led to the rescue of one of the victims on Tuesday.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun, ordered a bush combing exercise into the Bamboo Forest to rescue the kidnapped victims from the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Operations (DC OPS) coordinated the operation and was assisted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPOL) Sagamu,” she said.

“At about 1230hrs today, the police team successfully liberated one of the victims, Kasali Idris Adegoroye, a 43-year-old male from Ofada Road Abisodun, Mowe, and has been united with his family.

“The Commissioner is fully on top of this incident to ensure others are rescued while the CP assures Ogun residents not to panic or exercise any restraint in their travelling plans.”(www.naija247news.com).