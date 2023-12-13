Menu
South West

Governor Akeredolu Embarks On Another Medical Leave, Transfers Power to Deputy Aiyedatiwa

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is scheduled to proceed on medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in order to follow-up on his medical treatment.

This was disclosed in a statement released in Akure and signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Olatunde stated that the governor will put his health first and make sure he recovers completely before returning to his official responsibilities while on medical leave.

In the statement, Olatunde said, “a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State.

“He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

“This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.

Akeredolu, on the 7th of September 2023, returned to office in Nigeria after embarking on a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Following his return to Nigeria, the governor has run the affairs of Ondo State from his home in Oyo state’s capital, Ibadan. His remote work arrangements have caused tensions between Akeredolu’s supporters and his deputy, Aiyedatiwa,

There was also an attempt to impeach the deputy governor both before and after Akeredolu’s departure.

Additionally, as the governor was still operating out of Ibadan, there were claims that Akeredolu’s signature was falsified on official papers, which Akeredolu promptly denied.

