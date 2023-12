Dec 13,2023.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sent birthday wishes to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as he turns a year older today, December 13.

This is coming amidst reports of their political rift.

In the birthday message, Governor Fubara described WIke as ‘’My Oga”.

Social media users have now reacted to the post.