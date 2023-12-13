Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Fubara presents 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to five members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presentation took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt a few minutes after the state government’s demolition of the House of Assembly Complex.

The 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting.

The 27 lawmakers recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Fubara said the N800 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year was aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

The governor said the N800, 392,485,433.01 billion constitutes a Recurrent Expenditure of 361,598,242,570.85 and a Capital Expenditure of 410,266,485,090.64.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russian Energy Week 2023: How Russia’s Experts can help drive Africa’s industrialization
Next article
Kenya To Scrap Visas For All Visitors From January 2024, President Says
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Multinational exit: Nigeria Govt Engages Foreign Investors Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment,...

Ondo Speaker Receives Akeredolu’s Letter, Says Aiyedatiwa Now Acting Governor

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide...

FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been...

EFCC Declares Former Minister Of Power Agunloye Wanted

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has declared a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Multinational exit: Nigeria Govt Engages Foreign Investors Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Analysis 0
Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment,...

Ondo Speaker Receives Akeredolu’s Letter, Says Aiyedatiwa Now Acting Governor

South West 0
The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide...

FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS

Colleges 0
Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com