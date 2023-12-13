Fubara presents 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to five members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presentation took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt a few minutes after the state government’s demolition of the House of Assembly Complex.

The 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting.

The 27 lawmakers recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Fubara said the N800 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year was aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

The governor said the N800, 392,485,433.01 billion constitutes a Recurrent Expenditure of 361,598,242,570.85 and a Capital Expenditure of 410,266,485,090.64.