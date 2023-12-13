Menu
Fire Outbreak Destroy Properties Worth N19m in Ilorin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire disaster on Tuesday evening, destroyed properties worth over 19million in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The fire outbreak occurred at Zion Overcomer, Opposite Duro Suleiman house, University of Ilorin Road, in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the State.

The incident was reported at about 17:50hours on Tuesday and was subdued by the firepower of the firefighters who prevented it from spreading to other facilities.

Seven shops were affected by the fire, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle.

There was, however, no record of casualty, while the cause of the fire was attributed to power surge.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to always play safe, especially during this period and not to hesitate to call the fire brigade on time whenever there is any emergency in their areas.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

