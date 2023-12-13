Fire Destroys Enugu Market, Claims Life Of Fire Personnel

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire has destroyed part of the popular motor spare parts market in Enugu State, destroying many shops and properties worth millions of Naira lost.

Naija247news gathered that a personnel of Enugu State Fire Service also lost his life after fighting the inferno.

The fire reportedly started early Wednesday morning, from one of the spare parts shops, before spreading to a fast food joint. The inferno affected shops that deal on bearings, welding materials, wires etc.

A source hinted that a gas cylinder in the fast food joint exploded and made the fire extend to over 40 shops.

The President of the Spare Parts Market Association, Mr Mike Nome confirmed that millions of Naira was lost to the fire incident.

He disclosed that, “it started from one of the shops; when the security men noticed it, they struggled to open the shop but it was difficult because of burglary proof.

“As they were still struggling with it, the fire spread to the fast food joint and a gas cylinder exploded, making things more difficult.

“We invited fire service and they responded to our call. Unfortunately, one of the fire fighters collapsed owing to the thick smoke from the fire.

“When his colleagues noticed it, they raised alarm. We rushed him to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, but he didn’t make it. It’s quite a sad development.

“The fire affected over 40 shops and destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions.

“We are appealing to the government and good spirited individuals to come to our rescue.”

Also, Engr Okwudili Ohaa, the Director of Enugu State Fire Service told journalists that the deceased officer was a dedicated staff.

He said his death was a huge loss to the Fire Service and the State.