Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire Destroys Enugu Market, Claims Life Of Fire Personnel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire has destroyed part of the popular motor spare parts market in Enugu State, destroying many shops and properties worth millions of Naira lost.

Naija247news gathered that a personnel of Enugu State Fire Service also lost his life after fighting the inferno.

The fire reportedly started early Wednesday morning, from one of the spare parts shops, before spreading to a fast food joint. The inferno affected shops that deal on bearings, welding materials, wires etc.

A source hinted that a gas cylinder in the fast food joint exploded and made the fire extend to over 40 shops.

The President of the Spare Parts Market Association, Mr Mike Nome confirmed that millions of Naira was lost to the fire incident.

He disclosed that, “it started from one of the shops; when the security men noticed it, they struggled to open the shop but it was difficult because of burglary proof.

“As they were still struggling with it, the fire spread to the fast food joint and a gas cylinder exploded, making things more difficult.

“We invited fire service and they responded to our call. Unfortunately, one of the fire fighters collapsed owing to the thick smoke from the fire.

“When his colleagues noticed it, they raised alarm. We rushed him to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, but he didn’t make it. It’s quite a sad development.

“The fire affected over 40 shops and destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions.

“We are appealing to the government and good spirited individuals to come to our rescue.”

Also, Engr Okwudili Ohaa, the Director of Enugu State Fire Service told journalists that the deceased officer was a dedicated staff.

He said his death was a huge loss to the Fire Service and the State.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Who will fill the void foreign oil has created in Nigeria’s energy sector?
Next article
Governor Akeredolu Embarks On Another Medical Leave, Transfers Power to Deputy Aiyedatiwa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Govt Demolishes State Assembly Complex ‘For Renovation’

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Rivers State Government is currently demolishing the state...

Governor Akeredolu Embarks On Another Medical Leave, Transfers Power to Deputy Aiyedatiwa

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is scheduled...

Who will fill the void foreign oil has created in Nigeria’s energy sector?

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Over the past year, a new phenomenon has been...

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery closer to production after years of delays

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, one of the largest in the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Govt Demolishes State Assembly Complex ‘For Renovation’

South South 0
The Rivers State Government is currently demolishing the state...

Governor Akeredolu Embarks On Another Medical Leave, Transfers Power to Deputy Aiyedatiwa

South West 0
The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is scheduled...

Who will fill the void foreign oil has created in Nigeria’s energy sector?

News Analysis 0
Over the past year, a new phenomenon has been...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com