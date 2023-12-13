Menu
Final Year Student Dies In campus Accident, Three Others Injured

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has confirmed the death of Chisom Nwankwo, a 500-level student of Agric/Economics.

According to Abiodun Olanrewaju, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

He said, “Around 11 am, along Road 1, an accident involving two okada and two vehicles occurred.

“One particular okada rider was trying to overtake a red-coloured Toyota Corolla car. Unfortunately, the side mirror of the car hit the motorcycle and the rider fell with the passenger.

The passenger is a Part 2 student of psychology in our school by the name, Deborah Okunola. As they were trying to attend to themselves, one Chika Nwakore was carrying a Part 5 female student of the Department of Agric Economics by the name, Chisom Nwankwo, who arrived at the scene.

“The motorcyclist carrying Chisom was distracted by the first accident and he lost concentration. A bus that was coming behind hit the bike. The rider and the passenger fell.

“What we were told was that Chisom and the okada man were injured and taken to our health centre where they were referred to the OAU Teaching Hospital, but Chisom was later declared dead.

“The body is in the anatomy section on campus. The university authorities have informed the police and are taking necessary action. The vice-chancellor is not happy with the situation and the management frowned on this carelessness on our roads.

“We sympathise with the parents of the deceased and we pray that God Almighty will give them the fortitude to bear the terrible loss. We are not happy to lose any of our students.” (www.naija247news.com).

