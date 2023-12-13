EFCC Declares Former Minister Of Power Agunloye Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has declared a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, wanted.

Agunloye is wanted on an alleged case of forgery and corruption.

In a communique shared by the EFCC on X and its website on Wednesday, Agunloye’s image was displayed with a message that read.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Mardi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or contact 08093322644 or email info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station and any other security agencies.”

WANTED BY THE EFCC: OLU AGUNLOYE

Agunloye had been quizzed over an alleged $6 billion Build, Operate and Transfer contract.

The anti-graft agency was investigating officials from the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Agriculture for monumental procurement fraud in September.

According to the EFCC, the sums of N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 were recovered which were meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects but were diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators.

The politician who also held the portfolio of former Minister of State for Defence (Navy) became a candidate for Governor of Ondo State.

He was also a former member of the People’s Democratic Party and the Action Congress of Nigeria.