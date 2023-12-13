Menu
Politics & Govt News

APC, PDP Tango Over Makinde’s 2024 Budget Proposal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 13,2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the 2024 budget proposal of Governor Seyi Makinde as defective, unrealistic and fraudulent.

Following Makinde’s presentation of N434.2 billion as the proposed budget of the state for 2024 before the State House of Assembly members, the main opposition party in the state urged the legislators to be critical of the document and not rush into approving it.

But reacting, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state called on the public and the legislators to disregard the insinuations and allegations of the opposition party against the budget.

APC’s publicity secretary in the state, Olawale Sadare, had faulted most of the contents of the appropriation bill as “another dubious presentation aimed at hoodwinking the good people of the state by a government which has shown that it lacks innovation, policy direction and accountability over time.

“A whopping sum of N21 billion is budgeted for the office of the governor without any breakdown of what they intend to do with it in specific terms while another N485 million would go to Cabinet and Security service.

“The ruins in public facilities in the state, is feasible in the deplorable condition of all the monumental structures in the Agodi State Secretariat while the Government House has been reduced to an eyesore now harbouring all sorts of strange persons. Yet money has been allocated and released for the maintenance of these facilities since 2020 but there is nothing to show for it.

Again, the governor attempted to play a fast one on the public by quoting a 20 per cent allocation to education but the pertinent question is; what happened to the previous allocations because virtually all public schools have suffered neglect while pupils carry chairs and tables to classrooms from home. Parents pay for learning materials such as books as well as WAEC and NECO fees on their own.

Reacting, the spokesman of the PDP in the state, Michael Ogunsina, said the 2024 budget proposal as explained by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning exemplified the government’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and sustainable economic growth.

“The language used in the budget document indicates a transparent approach towards revenue projections, ensuring accountability in financial matters,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

