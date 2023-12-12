Menu
Lifestyle News

“Will Smith’s Art Basel Escapades Spark Intrigue: Mysterious Jada Look-Alike Joins the Scene”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Will Smith enjoys the vibrant scene at Art Basel in Miami, accompanied by a mysterious woman who bears a striking resemblance to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

This curvier Jada look-alike has been spotted with Will and his crew during the event, adding an air of intrigue to the unfolding story.

While there’s no visible PDA, the uncanny resemblance to Jada raises questions about Will’s sentiments, especially after Jada credited the Oscars slap for saving their marriage.

Despite Jada’s recent statements about unity, Will’s solo activities, like his trip to Saudi Arabia, leave room for speculation about the dynamics of their relationship.

As the drama unfolds, time will reveal the identity and connection of this enigmatic companion in Will’s Miami escapades. 👀

Cardi B Splits from Offset
18 Brands Dump P.Diddy’s Empower Global Lifestyle Platform as Sexual allegations mounts
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

