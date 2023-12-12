Menu
Why House members defected to APC – Lawmaker

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 12,2023.

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo has thrown more light into the recent defection of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alabo spoke on Monday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He cited internal divisions within the PDP as a primary reason for the defection.

Alabo claimed that there was a lack of clarity regarding the party’s leadership, adding to the challenges faced by Rivers State PDP members, including the burning of the assembly chambers and intimidation.

He expressed frustration over his inability to establish communication with the party’s secretariat.

“We have a division in the PDP. We have cases in court concerning the secretariat of our party.

We desperately tried to reach the secretariat of our party, and we could not. As I speak to you, I can’t tell you who the secretary of my party is,” the lawmaker said.(www.naija247news.com)

