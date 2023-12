Dec 12,2023.

In June, Governor Abba Yusuf, suspended salaries of over 10,000 workers employed during the twilight of the administration of the immediate-past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Now after several screening, over 9,000 were reinstated. But for the period of suspension, they were working with no pay.(www.naija247news.com)