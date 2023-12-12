Menu
UNICAL professor regains freedom after 26 days in captivity

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Prof Patrick Egaga of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has been released by his abductors after 26 days in captivity.

Egaga, who is UNICAL’s Director of Servicom was kidnapped in the institution’s staff quarters on November 12, 2023.

His abductors demanded a ransom of N50 million.

Sources from the university confirmed to newsmen that Egaga was released by his abductors on Saturday, December 9. (www.naija247news.com).

