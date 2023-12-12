Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Ten Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Ten persons have died in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Florence Okpe, made this known to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She noted that the accident involved an Iveco truck marked KRA 80 XA and a Hiace bus with registration number FKY 898 YF.

According to Okpe, the accident occurred at 5:00 a.m. at Kara, near the turning towards the interchange on the expressway.

She said that 18 men were involved in the accident, adding that seven people sustained injuries, 10 died, and one was unhurt.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the bus driver, which led to a loss of control.

“The bus rammed into the truck that was about negotiating the turning,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu.

She said that the sector commander, Anthony Uga, was grieved by the incident because it could have been avoided if necessary caution had been taken.

The spokesperson quotes the sector commander as advising drivers to endeavour to take a 15-minute rest for every four hours on the wheel.

According to Uga, fatigue is often the major cause of road traffic crashes. (NAN)

