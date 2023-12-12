Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs

In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross took to his Instagram Story to make a significant business proposition to his longtime rival, 50 Cent, on December 11. Departing from their usual banter, Ross offered $2 million for G-Unit’s music catalogs, specifically targeting Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The proposal suggested $1.5 million for Banks and Yayo combined, and an additional $500,000 for the masters of G-Unit’s album ‘Beg For Mercy.’ Ross presented the offer with a touch of humor, stating, “Let me know if you want the wire or if you just want the watch and the pinky ring, it’s the same thing. You let me know.”

As of now, 50 Cent has not responded to the unexpected offer. This comes shortly after 50 Cent appeared to mock Rick Ross and Meek Mill for the relatively low sales of their joint album, ‘Too Good to Be True.’ The album moved around 31,000 copies in its first week, prompting 50 Cent to share his thoughts on Instagram.

Rick Ross, in response to 50 Cent’s comments, reassured his financial success and dismissed the impact of first-week sales. He emphasized their enduring prosperity and downplayed the significance of sales figures, leaving 50 Cent without a response.

It remains to be seen whether 50 Cent will entertain Rick Ross’s offer for the G-Unit catalogs, marking an intriguing development in the ongoing dynamic between the two rap heavyweights.