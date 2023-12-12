Menu
Police confirm killing at Anambra nightclub; recover bodies

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killings at Porsche nightclub, in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state

Recall that gunmen attacked the club on Sunday night, December 10, 2023, killing several persons, while one of the security operatives was beheaded, and another had his foot cut off.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka on Monday.

“Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted, and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled,” the PPRO stated.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and the operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

