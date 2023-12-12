Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

PDP Seeks Fresh Election to Replace 27 Defected Rivers Lawmakers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 12,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections to replace the 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

This was disclosed in statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The lawmakers cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the opposition APC.

The affected lawmakers are said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to Ologunagba, the seats of the defected lawmakers have become vacant owing to the fact that they contested elections on the platform of the party in their respective constituencies.

Citing the country’s constitution, he said, “The seats of the respective 27 former lawmakers have become vacant by virtue of the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 109 (1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that ‘a member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if … (g) being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political Party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected…’

“Because of the above constitutional provision and its clear interpretation by the Supreme Court, the 27 defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have vacated and lost their seats, rights, privileges, recognition, and obligations accruable to members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The PDP, therefore, demands that the Speaker of the Rivers State House Assembly immediately comply with the provision of the Constitution by declaring the seats of the 27 former lawmakers vacant.”

He maintained, “In view of the vacancy now existing in the 27 state constituencies in Rivers State, the PDP demands that INEC should, within the stipulated period under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), conduct fresh election to fill the vacancies.

“Our party cautions that the former lawmakers should stop parading themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as such would amount to impersonation with serious criminal consequences.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft
Next article
Accidental Bombing Of Civilians Must Never Reoccur, Tinubu Warns Army
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We Are Ashamed Because Of Huge Debt – Reinstated Kano Workers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. In June, Governor Abba Yusuf, suspended salaries of...

Accidental Bombing Of Civilians Must Never Reoccur, Tinubu Warns Army

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday warned the...

Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man in Adamawa State, Sadiq...

Mother and child dies in Adamawa boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A nursing mother and her baby...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We Are Ashamed Because Of Huge Debt – Reinstated Kano Workers

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 12,2023. In June, Governor Abba Yusuf, suspended salaries of...

Accidental Bombing Of Civilians Must Never Reoccur, Tinubu Warns Army

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday warned the...

Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft

CrimeWatch 0
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man in Adamawa State, Sadiq...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com