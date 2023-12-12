Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

P. Diddy in Hot Waters As Fourth Lawsuit Emerges Over Alleged Gang Rape and Sexual Misconduct

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself embroiled in a whirlwind of controversy as he confronts his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit within a month. The latest accusation comes from a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges she was raped by Diddy and two others when she was a 17-year-old high school junior in 2003. The shocking civil case claims sex trafficking and gang rape, adding another layer to the already explosive legal battles surrounding the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to the mounting allegations, Diddy vehemently denied the claims, stating, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.” This follows a similar pattern of denial seen in the aftermath of previous accusations.

The timeline of this scandal began on November 16 when Diddy’s ex, Cassie, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking during their tumultuous relationship from 2007 to 2018. The lawsuit, settled amicably later, exposed a dark side to their past, including drug use, physical violence, and forced encounters with other men.

November 21 brought another lawsuit, implicating Diddy’s longtime associate, Harve Pierre, in sexual assault allegations. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claimed Pierre groomed her assistant, leading to multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment. Diddy’s companies were named as co-defendants, alleging negligence and gender violence.

On November 23, two more lawsuits surfaced. Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and raping her in 1991, with revenge porn as part of the disturbing claims. Simultaneously, an anonymous plaintiff alleged Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in 1990 or 1991. Diddy’s spokesperson dismissed these suits as “fabricated claims” and a “money grab.”

Amidst the legal storm, Diddy stepped down temporarily from his chairman position at Revolt on November 28, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. The latest development occurred on December 6, as a new Jane Doe filed the fourth lawsuit, accusing Diddy of sex trafficking and gang rape in 2003. Diddy responded with a strong statement, declaring “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” and vehemently denying the allegations.

As the controversy deepens, Grammy-winning songwriter Tiffany Red, who managed Cassie, wrote an open letter describing witnessing abuse inflicted by Diddy on Cassie. Concurrently, rapper 50 Cent, a long-time rival, confirmed the production of a documentary addressing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy, with all proceeds slated for donation to rape victims.

The unfolding scandal continues to captivate public attention, with each legal development revealing a more intricate and unsettling narrative surrounding the hip-hop mogul.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
18 Brands Dump P.Diddy’s Empower Global Lifestyle Platform as Sexual allegations mounts
Next article
“Sean Comb’s Grammy Dreams Dashed Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kanye West Plans Extravagant Rave to Commemorate Upcoming Album with Ty Dolla $ign

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a surprising twist, Kanye West is gearing up...

Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
News of Cardi B and Offset splitting has had...

Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross took...

“50 Cent Throlls P.Diddy, Shares Eddie Griffin’s Comic Roast and Launches ‘Surviving Diddy Challenge'”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
50 Cent continues to mock Diddy, sharing a video...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kanye West Plans Extravagant Rave to Commemorate Upcoming Album with Ty Dolla $ign

Music 0
In a surprising twist, Kanye West is gearing up...

Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?

Lifestyle News 0
News of Cardi B and Offset splitting has had...

Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs

Lifestyle News 0
In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross took...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com