Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Nigerian couple dies from generator fumes after birthday celebration

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian couple has tragically met their end in Ugborikoko Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, as a result of inhaling generator fumes.

The unidentified man and his girlfriend passed away in their sleep, following a night of celebration in honour of the lady’s birthday.

According to reports, the couple had marked the occasion by visiting a night club on Sunday to revel in the festivities.

However, their joyous celebration took a devastating turn as they succumbed to the lethal effects of generator fumes in the early hours of Monday, December 11.

After leaving the nightclub, the couple reportedly proceeded to the lady’s shop, where they decided to turn on a generator before retiring for the night.

Unfortunately, the decision proved fatal, and they were discovered lifeless before the break of dawn.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday morning in response to inquiries.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 21.4% at NAFEM
Next article
Ten Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge ready in Q2’2024 – Sanwo-Olu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Lagos secures financing deals for two waste conversion projects at COP28

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. …Sanwo-Olu rolls out State’s climate resilience...

Nigeria’ll Be In Confusion If All Ex Govs. Control Successors -Edwin Clark Tells Tinubu To Call

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has sent a...

Labour Kicks As FG Stops N35,000 Award Payment

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. The organised Labour and the Federal Government are...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge ready in Q2’2024 – Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure 0
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Lagos secures financing deals for two waste conversion projects at COP28

Climate change 0
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. …Sanwo-Olu rolls out State’s climate resilience...

Nigeria’ll Be In Confusion If All Ex Govs. Control Successors -Edwin Clark Tells Tinubu To Call

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 12,2023. Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has sent a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com