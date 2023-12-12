Naira Appreciates Against Dollar by 21.4% at NAFEM

December 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira opened the week with a 21.4 per cent or N256.76 gain on the American Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Monday, December 11.

On the previous market day, the local currency plunged to N1,099.05/$1 in the official window but at the close of transactions yesterday, it improved its value to N864.29/$1.

This happened as the turnover for the trading session depreciated by $4.89 million or 3.6 per cent to $132.46 million from the $137.35 million recorded in the previous trading session, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the black market, the Naira lost N10 against the US Dollar on the first trading session of the week to finish at N1,210/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s rate of N1,200/$1.(www.naija247news.com).