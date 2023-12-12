Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Kanye West Plans Extravagant Rave to Commemorate Upcoming Album with Ty Dolla $ign

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a surprising twist, Kanye West is gearing up to throw a lavish rave in Miami, stirring speculation about an imminent joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. Playboi Carti fueled the anticipation by sharing a screenshot of a text message from Kanye on his Instagram Story, inviting him to the Miami rave on December 12.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The cryptic message hinted at the collaboration between “¥$ [Ye and Ty Dolla $ign],” possibly titled ‘Vultures,’ and included enigmatic references like “SAW…GRASS…MILLS” and the date “12…12…12…AM.” Fans are buzzing with anticipation, speculating that this event might serve as a listening party for the much-anticipated joint project.

Adding to the excitement, a recent black-and-white video featuring Kanye West surfaced on social media, further suggesting the imminent release of the collaborative album. In the video, Kanye, adorned in all-white attire with a distinctive “Vultures” shield featuring dragons, overlooks a city, generating intrigue about the project’s thematic elements.

The teaser also incorporates a sample of The Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” adding a nostalgic touch to the upcoming musical venture. Ty Dolla $ign contributed to the anticipation by unveiling the tracklist for the album on his Instagram page, heightening the speculation that the joint project’s release may be just around the corner.

As Kanye West continues to break conventional album release norms, this rave announcement sparks curiosity and excitement among fans eager to experience the synergy of two influential artists in the music industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
News of Cardi B and Offset splitting has had...

Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross took...

“50 Cent Throlls P.Diddy, Shares Eddie Griffin’s Comic Roast and Launches ‘Surviving Diddy Challenge'”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
50 Cent continues to mock Diddy, sharing a video...

“Sean Comb’s Grammy Dreams Dashed Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the iconic rapper and music mogul,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?

Lifestyle News 0
News of Cardi B and Offset splitting has had...

Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs

Lifestyle News 0
In a surprising turn of events, Rick Ross took...

“50 Cent Throlls P.Diddy, Shares Eddie Griffin’s Comic Roast and Launches ‘Surviving Diddy Challenge'”

Lifestyle News 0
50 Cent continues to mock Diddy, sharing a video...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com