Gunmen Abduct Cross River Traditional Ruler, Kill Aide

December 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night, abducted Etiyin Maurice Edet, the traditional ruler of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, at his residence in the council area.

According to reports, the aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead in the process of the kidnapping.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident but said details were unknown to her as at press time.

A source who, however, said the traditonal ruler’s aide was killed as he tried to prevent his principal from being abducted.

Akpabuyo, notorious for criminal activities, is less than 15 kilometres from Calabar, the capital city of the state.

Meanwhile, Prof Patrick Egaga of the University of Calabar (Unical) has been released by his abductors after 26 days in captivity.

Egaga who is Unical’s Director of Servicom, was abducted in the institution’s Staff quarters after which his abducted demanded for a ransom of N50 million.

The targets for abduction are usually lecturers, lawyers, medical doctors, clergymen and high profile individuals.(www.naija247news.com).