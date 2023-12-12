Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Four Soldiers And Two Drivers Killed As Gunmen Ambush Construction Company Convoy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen on Tuesday morning ambushed a Yenagoa-bound convoy of Daewoo Construction workers along the Ahoada/Abua section of the East-West road in Rivers State, killing four Soldiers and two drivers attached to the company.

According to eyewitness accounts the gunmen also kidnapped two expatriates believed to be Koreans who were part of the convoy.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9.30 am, caused pandemonium along the East-West road.

A security source, who confirmed the development, said: “The suspected kidnappers ambushed a team of expatriates being escorted by troops along the Ahoada/Obua section of the East/West road.”

According to the source, “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process.

“Details are still sketchy but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ten Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
Next article
Labour Kicks As FG Stops N35,000 Award Payment
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge ready in Q2’2024 – Sanwo-Olu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Lagos secures financing deals for two waste conversion projects at COP28

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. …Sanwo-Olu rolls out State’s climate resilience...

Nigeria’ll Be In Confusion If All Ex Govs. Control Successors -Edwin Clark Tells Tinubu To Call

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has sent a...

Labour Kicks As FG Stops N35,000 Award Payment

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 12,2023. The organised Labour and the Federal Government are...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge ready in Q2’2024 – Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure 0
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Lagos secures financing deals for two waste conversion projects at COP28

Climate change 0
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. …Sanwo-Olu rolls out State’s climate resilience...

Nigeria’ll Be In Confusion If All Ex Govs. Control Successors -Edwin Clark Tells Tinubu To Call

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 12,2023. Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has sent a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com