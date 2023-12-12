Four Soldiers And Two Drivers Killed As Gunmen Ambush Construction Company Convoy

December 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen on Tuesday morning ambushed a Yenagoa-bound convoy of Daewoo Construction workers along the Ahoada/Abua section of the East-West road in Rivers State, killing four Soldiers and two drivers attached to the company.

According to eyewitness accounts the gunmen also kidnapped two expatriates believed to be Koreans who were part of the convoy.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9.30 am, caused pandemonium along the East-West road.

A security source, who confirmed the development, said: “The suspected kidnappers ambushed a team of expatriates being escorted by troops along the Ahoada/Obua section of the East/West road.”

According to the source, “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process.

“Details are still sketchy but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.”. (www.naija247news.com).