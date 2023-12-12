Menu
Politics & Govt News

Dump PDP, join us – APC woos Wike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 12,2023.

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike to join the party because he’s needed.

APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, said the party is the one in power, hence Wike should join.

He spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt after 27 state lawmakers defected to the APC.

Asked if the defection was part of plans for Wike to join APC, Okocha said: ”I don’t think so.

”Whatever their reason is, when they get to the bridge they will cross it.

‘’Wike is a politician whose name shakes and echoes in the society; so nobody can think or say for him if he will defect to APC or not.

In 2023, he immensely aided the victory of APC in the state.

‘’The best thing we are asking him to do is to come and join the APC because it is the government in power.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

