Lifestyle News

Ciara and Russell Wilson Score Big with the Arrival of Amora Princess!

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a star-studded announcement, the Wilson family expands its roster as quarterback Russell Wilson and pop sensation Ciara introduce their newest addition to the world – the charming Amora Princess! Unveiling the delightful news on their social media platforms, the couple shared a heart-melting snapshot of their newborn, captioned, “Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!”

The announcement sent shockwaves of excitement through their circle of friends and millions of adoring fans, including tennis legend Serena Williams, who couldn’t contain her joy, exclaiming, “Omg I love her already.”

Ciara, who tied the knot with Russell in a fairy-tale ceremony in 2016, first teased the world about the imminent arrival of baby number three back in August. The songstress showcased her growing baby bump in a lively video, dancing to the beats of her chart-topping single with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.”

This adorable addition to the Wilson squad marks Ciara and Russ’ third child together. The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess, in 2017, and their son, Win Harrison, joined the team in 2020. Ciara also proudly embraces motherhood with a son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Join us in showering Ciara and Russell Wilson with a virtual confetti of congratulations as they embark on this new chapter of parenthood!”

JADA PINKETT SMITH Oscar Slap Saved My Marriage
Cardi B Splits from Offset
